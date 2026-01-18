403
Yokohama mayor apologizes for insulting staff
(MENAFN) The mayor of Yokohama, Takeharu Yamanaka, has issued an apology after a senior city official accused him of making offensive remarks toward colleagues.
Jun Kubota, the city’s human resources chief, publicly claimed that Yamanaka used derogatory terms, including “idiot” and “human scum,” to belittle staff. Such an open accusation against a sitting mayor is rare in Japan.
Initially, Yamanaka denied the claims but later admitted to some of the statements. “I want to frankly apologise for placing a psychological burden on the personnel director,” he said.
Kubota alleged that the mayor frequently directed insults at officials, calling them “useless,” “silly,” and “low-spec,” while also commenting on their appearance and likening them to animals. He further accused Yamanaka of threatening him with seppuku—a traditional form of Japanese ritual suicide—if he failed to secure an international conference bid.
Kubota demanded an apology and called for an investigation. On Friday, Yamanaka publicly acknowledged making certain remarks and said, “I am reflecting on this. I will be more careful with my words and behaviour.”
