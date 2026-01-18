Gold Analysis 14/: Will Gold Rise To $5,000 (Chart)



The overall Gold Trend: Strongly bullish.

Today's Gold Support Points: $4530 – $4480 – $4390 per ounce. Today's Gold Resistance Points: $4660 – $4710 – $4780 per ounce.

Today's Gold Analysis Overview:



Sell gold from the resistance level of $4670 with a target of $4350 and a stop-loss at $4700. Buy gold from the support level of $4440 with a target of $4700 and a stop-loss at $4400.

Today's Gold Trading Signals:
Technical Analysis of Gold Price (XAU/USD) Today:

During yesterday's trading session, spot gold prices surged to a new historic all-time high, reaching the resistance level of $4,635 per ounce. Prices stabilized at around $4,590 at the start of Wednesday's session. The strongest path for gold remains an uninterrupted uptrend. According to performance data from gold trading platforms, the market continues to gain positive momentum amid global tensions led by the United States, which is increasing investor appetite for gold as a hedge.

According to gold analysts, yes, gold prices will continue their upward trajectory, potentially culminating in a rise to the historical psychological resistance level of $5,000 per ounce. This is one of the most prominent predictions from commodity market experts for the yellow metal in the new year.

Ongoing and expanding global geopolitical tensions-most notably involving Venezuela, Iran, and the Russia-Ukraine war-alongside massive gold purchases by global central banks and increased activity in gold ETFs, remain the primary drivers. Additionally, the uncertain future of U.S. Federal Reserve policies is a key factor accelerating gold's gains for the coming days and months.

According to market data from trusted trading platforms, the U.S. Dollar has recovered from a sell-off sparked by fears that the Trump administration might target the Federal Reserve's independence. However, gold trading remains supported by broader economic and geopolitical risks. President Trump's decision to impose a 25% tariff on any country trading with Iran has further bolstered gold's appeal as a safe haven.

Regarding the future of spot gold, commodities experts suggest that the probability of gold hitting $5,000 per ounce this year exceeds 30%, given recent price momentum and geopolitical developments. Analysts believe the yellow metal is well-positioned to shine in 2026, citing factors such as ballooning global debt, U.S. central bank policy, and potential market volatility shocks. They expect the correlation between U.S. stocks and bonds to remain positive through 2026, creating room for increased gold allocations in investment portfolios as investors seek liquid alternatives.

Meanwhile, global central bank gold purchases are likely to boost physical demand, providing a stabilizing pillar for the precious metal market.

Trading Advice

We still recommend continuing to buy gold, even with the possibility of price drops at any time. Investing in gold is historically the best, as evidenced by what happened in 2025, and the outlook remains positive for trading in the new year.

