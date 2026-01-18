403
Gold Analysis 14/: Will Gold Rise To $5,000 (Chart)
(MENAFN- Daily Forex) Today's Gold Analysis Overview:
- The overall Gold Trend: Strongly bullish. Today's Gold Support Points: $4530 – $4480 – $4390 per ounce. Today's Gold Resistance Points: $4660 – $4710 – $4780 per ounce.
- Sell gold from the resistance level of $4670 with a target of $4350 and a stop-loss at $4700. Buy gold from the support level of $4440 with a target of $4700 and a stop-loss at $4400.
Meanwhile, global central bank gold purchases are likely to boost physical demand, providing a stabilizing pillar for the precious metal market.
