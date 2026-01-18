EUR/USD Forex Signal 14/01: Bearish, Strong Support (Chart)
- Short entry following a bearish price action reversal on the H1 timeframe immediately upon the next touch of $1.1654, $1.1676, or $1.1701. Place the stop loss 1 pip above the local swing high. Move the stop loss to break even once the trade is 20 pips in profit. Remove 50% of the position as profit when the price reaches 20 pips in profit and leave the remainder of the position to ride.
- Long entry following a bullish price action reversal on the H1 timeframe immediately upon the next touch of $1.1623, $1.1618, or $1.1551. Place the stop loss 1 pip below the local swing low. Move the stop loss to break even once the trade is 20 pips in profit. Remove 50% of the position as profit when the price reaches 20 pips in profit and leave the remainder of the position to ride.
There is highly important US data due near the start of today's New York session, notably PPI which is an inflation metric, and after yesterday's unchanged CPI data, any surprises here could have a meaningful impact and send the price in an unexpected direction, so watch out for that in case you have a trade open near the time.EURUSD Chart by TradingViewThere is nothing of high importance due today regarding the Euro. Concerning the USD, there will be releases of PPI and Retail Sales data at 1:30pm London time.Ready to trade our free Forex signals? Here is our list of the top 10 Forex brokers in the world worth checking out.
