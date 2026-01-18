403
GBP/USD Forex Signal 14/01: Head & Shoulders (Chart)
(MENAFN- Daily Forex) Bearish view
- Sell the GBP/USD pair and set a take-profit at 1.3353. Add a stop-loss at 1.3550. Timeline: 1-2 days.
- Buy the GBP/USD pair and set a take-profit at 1.3550. Add a stop-loss at 1.3350.
However, these numbers will likely not change their views on the Federal Reserve's policies, with odds of no cut in January remaining close to 100%.EURUSD Chart by TradingViewGBP/USD Technical AnalysisThe eight-hour timeframe chart shows that the GBP/USD exchange rate has pulled back sharply in the past two weeks, moving from a high of 1.3566 on January 6 to the current 1.3435.It has moved below the lower side of the ascending channel and even formed a head-and-shoulders pattern, a common bearish reversal sign.The pair has also moved below the Supertrend indicator and the 50-period Exponential Moving Average (EMA).Therefore, the most likely scenario is where it continues falling as sellers target the 38.2% Fibonacci Retracement level at 1.3355, which is about 60 basis points below the current level.Ready to trade our free daily Forex trading signals? We've shortlisted the best UK forex brokers in the industry for you.
