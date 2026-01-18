EUR/USD Forecast 14/01: Bearish Dollar News (Chart)
I recognize that the resistance near the 1.18 level is pretty stout, and so far, at least, it's been a situation where every time the market rallies in that direction, you fade the first signs of resistance and do fairly well. I think that continues to be the play going forward, but we'll just have to wait and see how that turns out.EURUSD Chart by TradingViewI am fairly neutral on this, but I suppose I believe that eventually the US Dollar comes out on top. That would change if we could break above the 1.1850 level on a daily close, but right now that doesn't look likely.Ready to trade our EUR/USD daily forecast? Here's a list of some of the top forex brokers in Europe to check out.
