USD/JPY Forecast 14/01: Carry Trade Momentum Builds (Chart)

MENAFN - Daily Forex) The US dollar has rallied quite nicely during the trading session on Tuesday to break well above the 158 yen level. At this point, the“carry trade” is still alive and well.

The US dollar has rallied quite nicely during the trading session on Tuesday to break well above the 158 yen level. In fact, as I write the article, we are now above the 159 yen level. If we get some type of short-term pullback, then that opens up the possibility of buying value. The 158 yen level is an area that I think is going to be a short-term support level, as it was previously resistance Outlook and Potential InterventionEURUSD Chart by TradingView

The 160 yen level is an area that I think could cause some issues, as the Bank of Japan had previously intervened in the market, as the market got a little overstretched previously. That being said, if we could break above the 160 yen level, then we could continue to go higher. As long as we stay above the 155 yen level, I think we have a good chance that anytime we pull back, you should be a buyer.

Top Regulated Brokers1 Get Started 74% of retail CFD accounts lose money

If we were to break down below the 155 yen level, then it's open up to a move down to the 200-day EMA, but I don't expect to see that happen. After all, this is a positive swap situation as the market is going to pay you at the end of every day, and therefore, the carry trade is still a very real thing. I believe that the Bank of Japan is essentially stuck with loose monetary policy, while the Federal Reserve could cut rates. The reality is they cut rates once or twice this year, and that still means that the US dollar should offer more value than the Japanese yen, all things being equal.

Want to trade our USD/JPY forex analysis and predictions? Here's a list of forex brokers in Japan to check out.