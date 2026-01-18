Nasdaq Analysis 14/01: Sentiment Bets Shift (Chart)

MENAFN - Daily Forex) Rapidly fluctuating conditions in the Nasdaq 100 were seen yesterday and may continue into the next few days, this as full market volume collides with nervous sentiment generated from U.S economic data and global events.

The Nasdaq 100 is trading near the 25,700.00 level as of this writing. However, yesterday the Nasdaq 100 surged above the 25,900.00 mark after the better than expected Consumer Price Index data was published. Yet, after hitting the 25,900.00 vicinity a rapid and strong amount of selling was demonstrated. Profit taking was largely a culprit after the move upwards on Tuesday, but also it should be considered that there was not enough momentum generated to make financial institutions bite harder into long positions when technical highs were produced.

Top Regulated Brokers1 Get Started 74% of retail CFD accounts lose money

Yes, the Nasdaq 100 correlated to the S&P 500 yesterday, and is doing so as of this writing, but the simple truth is that the Nasdaq 100 has also become a laggard of sorts. The technological index famed for producing some of the most highly values corporations has been met with rather consistent headwinds the past few months. It could be argued that over the long-term the Nasdaq 100 continues to create wealth for its investors. However, for day traders seeking to gain from short or near-term intraday wagers, the Nasdaq 100 is often like visiting Las Vegas Above 25,900.00 Could Not be Sustained

The Nasdaq 100 remains rather glaringly below its ultra-highs created in October of 2025 when it went above the 26,000.00 mark. Yesterday's move higher likely sparked momentary dreams of recapturing ultimate highs, but the selling velocity that took place after the 25,900.00 vicinity was challenged may have been a warning sign too. Fast moves lower have become frequent.

Nervous conditions remain in the Nasdaq 100 and while the index will continue to hear from its fandom about its enormous potential, day traders cannot bet blindly on upside unless they have deep pockets, can withstand intraday moves lower, and then carry trades sometimes overnight. Looking for upside in the Nasdaq 100 may prove to be right in the mid and long-term, but timing when a sustained rush upwards is going to be sustained at this time remains difficult.26,800.00 as a Focal Point for Ambitious Traders

Because of the Nasdaq 100's capability of creating quick conditions, speculators need to use entry price orders unless they feel comfortable placing wagers on market orders that can receive a rather volatile fill.



The Nasdaq 100 in the short-term faces a test it appears via futures markets right now of the 25,700.00 level.

If trading below this mark continues into the day it will be a sign that large players who are keen to create waves upwards in the Nasdaq 100 remain nervous and can be considered absent unless a large amount of impetus appears – like yesterday's lower than expected U.S CPI inflation numbers.

Today the U.S will publish PPI inflation statistics. Also traders need to keep their eyes on events in Iran which may make financial markets nervous depending on rhetoric coming from various international spheres.

EURUSD Chart by TradingViewNasdaq 100 Short-Term Outlook:

Current Resistance: 25,720.00

Current Support: 25,615.00

High Target: 25,785.00

Low Target: 25,578.00

Ready to trade our stock market forecast and analysis? Here are the best CFD stocks brokers to choose from.