GBP/USD Forex Signal 15/01: Bullish Flag Forms (Chart)
(MENAFN- Daily Forex) Bullish view
- Buy the GBP /USD pair and set a take-profit at 1.3565. Add a stop-loss at 1.3350. Timeline: 1-2 days.
- Sell the GBP/USD pair and set a take-profit at 1.3350. Add a stop-loss at 1.3565.
The UK will also publish the latest manufacturing and industrial production data. Data compiled by TradingEconomics shows that the manufacturing production rose by 1.1%, while the industrial production eased by 0.8% in November.EURUSD Chart by TradingViewGBP/USD Technical AnalysisThe daily timeframe chart shows that the GBP/USD exchange rate rebounded from a low of 1.3000 in November to the current 1.3430. It has moved above the 23.6% Fibonacci Retracement level.The pair has remained above the 50-day and 100-day Exponential Moving Averages (EM). It has also formed a bullish flag pattern, which is made up of a vertical line and a descending channel.Therefore, the most likely GBP/USD forecast is bullish, with the next key target to watch being the year-to-date high of 1.3565. A move above that level will point to more gains, potentially to the psychological level at 1.3600.Ready to trade our free trading signals? We've made a list of the best UK forex brokers worth using.
