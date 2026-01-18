403
BTC/USD Forex Signal 15/01: Bitcoin Targets $100,000 (Chart)
(MENAFN- Daily Forex) Bullish view
- Buy the BTC/USD pair and set a take-profit at 100,000. Add a stop-loss at 94,000. Timeline: 1-2 days.
- Sell the BTC/USD pair and set a take-profit at 94,000. Add a stop-loss at 100,000.
Bitcoin price is rising as demand from the US retail and institutional investors, with ETF inflows rising by over $1 billion this year. These funds now have over $57.2 billion in inflows and $123 billion.EURUSD Chart by TradingViewThe BTC/USD pair rose as investors anticipated that the Supreme Court would deliver its decision on Donald Trump's tariffs. Most traders on Polymarket and Kalshi expect that the court will rule against Donald Trump on the tariff issue.Ready to trade our free Forex signals? Here are the best MT4 crypto brokers to choose from.
