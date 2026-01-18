Gold Forecast 15/01: Sees Plenty Of Support (Video)
Pullbacks, I think, offer plenty of support and value, so I'd be interested in what happens at the $4,400 level with the 50-day EMA underneath there, offering support as well. Overall, gold should continue to see plenty of buyers. I think the momentum alone just keeps this thing alight, and we continue to eventually test the $5,000 level.EURUSD Chart by TradingViewA breakdown below the 50-day EMA opens up the possibility of $4,200 and then $4,000 being targeted, but I just don't see that happening very easily. With this, I remain bullish, and I think dips continue to bring in more people trying to chase this trade.Keep in mind silver is absolutely mooning right now, but gold is the more sensible play because of the lack of massive volatility. If you are worried about what's going on in the silver market, and you should be, gold might be a better option in this kind of environment.Ready to trade today's Gold forecast? Here are the best Gold brokers to choose from.
