USD/JPY Forecast 15/01: Pulls Back In Safety Bid (Video)
Whether or not it holds remains to be seen, but I think the 50-day EMA underneath is going to be a significant support level as well. With all of that, I believe you have a situation where buyers are going to be looking to take advantage of value when they can get it and possibly try to push this market to the 160 yen level.EURUSD Chart by TradingView160 is an area that the Bank of Japan intervened in a couple of years ago. Ultimately, as long as the destruction of the Japanese Yen is somewhat subtle and slow-moving, I think we probably have a situation where the Bank of Japan stays out of it.Structural technical analysis dictates that we could be looking at a 400 pip move from the breakout point at 158 yen, which leads me to believe we could go to 162 yen. I think, given enough time, that is exactly what happens, but we may get a little bit of noise here with some geopolitical issues.Want to trade our USD/JPY forex analysis and predictions? Here's a list of forex brokers in Japan to check out.
