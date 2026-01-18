BTC/USD Forecast Today 15/01: Looking Stronger (Chart)
- Bitcoin broke above a major barrier during the trading session on Wednesday, kicking off what I think is going to end up being a nice recovery here. Bitcoin has been stymied by the crucial $95,000 region, and I think that is going to be something that we need to pay close attention to.
The 50-day EMA is at the $92,000 level, and it should offer pretty significant support. Anything below there would, of course, be rather negative, but I don't necessarily think it is a huge change in the overall attitude because we do have a lot of support extending all the way down to the $84,000 level.EURUSD Chart by TradingViewUltimately, this is a market that I think continues to see a lot of choppy behavior, but I do think that it eventually takes off to the upside. I don't know if it gets above the $107,000 level anytime soon, but I certainly think that is a target. I think buying the short-term dips and just simply holding is probably how most bullish traders will be approaching Bitcoin in these.Ready to trade Bitcoin forex forecast? Here's a list of some of the best crypto brokers to check out.
