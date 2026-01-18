GBP/USD Forex Signal 15/01: Looking Vulnerable (Chart)
- The British pound showed early strength but faces heavy resistance near 1.35, with downside risks growing below the 50-day EMA. While longer-term support exists, the outlook remains cautious and favors selling rallies.
The British pound will more likely than not outperform many of the other currencies out there against the US dollar, and the Bank of England, although it did just cut rates by 25 basis points, is very slow to cut rates, and it could take a while for things to really kick off. With this, the idea of fading this pair every time it rallies is appealing, but not with expectations for huge moves in the short term.EURUSD Chart by TradingViewIf we were to break above the 1.36 level, then it could open up a much bigger move, perhaps to the 1.3750 level. That is very difficult to make happen, especially after the price action seen over the last couple of weeks. The outlook remains suspicious of the British pound, and interest would be in getting short of this pair if we break the 50-day EMA.Ready to trade the Forex GBP/USD analysis and predictions? Here are the best forex trading platforms UK to choose from.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment