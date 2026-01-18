USD/CAD Forecast 15/01: Holds Firm Near Key Levels (Chart)



The US dollar has been fairly noisy during trading on Wednesday against the Canadian dollar as well as other currencies. The US dollar is hanging around the 50-day EMA, which, of course, is an indicator that a lot of people will be paying close attention to, right along with the 200-day EMA.

The last couple of sessions have been very noisy, and if we can break above the 1.3920 level, then it's likely that we see a lot of upward pressure, perhaps looking to the 1.40 level. This is an area that I think will be very difficult to overcome, as we should see a bit of a barrier above Significance of 1.40

The 1.40 level is a large, round, psychologically significant figure and an area that a lot of people will be watching. If we fall from here, the 1.3750 level would be supported right along with the 1.3650 level.

EURUSD Chart by TradingView

Ultimately, I do think this is a scenario where traders are going to continue, I believe, to favor the US dollar in the short term, even though oil is doing fairly well. The oil markets, of course, really don't have much going on for them other than fear right now; the actual demand isn't really there.

Top Regulated Brokers1 Get Started 74% of retail CFD accounts lose money

I think that favors the US dollar as well. With all of the geopolitical risk out there, I still think we go higher. I don't know that we slice through 1.40 easily. I just think that lately we've seen more of a push towards the greenback, and I suspect that continues. That being said, the month of January is often very noisy, and this makes trading difficult at the moment.

Ready to trade our USD/CAD daily analysis and forecasts? Here's a list of the best Forex Trading platform in Canada to choose from.