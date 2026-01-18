USD/SGD Analysis 15/01: Sideways Action Demonstrated (Chart)
Add to the rather loud reality in the international sphere the Iranian situation, and this creates more reasons to be nervous. And what happens ladies and gentlemen when there is caution is that risk adverse trading starts – meaning the USD tends to get stronger. So the USD/SGD has climbed and did hit the rather easy psychological mark of 1.29000 yesterday. Yes, the USD/SGD has moved lower since then, but trading has been choppy and this is likely to continue today and tomorrow depending on changing news developments.EURUSD Chart by TradingViewUSD/SGD and Cautious Short-Term AttitudesBecause the U.S administration – the Trump White House – is being rather deceptive regarding what they plan on doing about Iran questions abound about what will happen next.
- The USD/SGD is not impacted directly by Iran, but the risk adverse reactions caused in the financial markets does have an effect. If USD centric strength develops in the short-term because cautious attitudes are rising the USD/SGD may continue to challenge highs. The question day traders will want to then ask is if the USD/SGD has been overbought and when can a legitimate downtrend start that is sustained? The USD/SGD does look too high, but global concerns have certainly caused buying in the currency pair short-term. Near-term speculators in the USD/SGD need to be careful and look for quick hitting trades if they insist on wagering today and tomorrow.
