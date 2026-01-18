EUR/JPY Forecast 15/01: Drops In A Safety Bid (Chart)
The Japanese yen is backed by a Bank of Japan that simply cannot do anything to tighten monetary policy significantly, and that is the part that most traders need to be paying attention to. The focus is on a drop and a bounce. So far, the drop has occurred, but the bounce has not. Once the market starts to take off to the upside, there is a willingness to buy the right-hand side of the V pattern.EURUSD Chart by TradingViewThis could send the market towards the 186 level, possibly even higher than that. Ultimately, traders get paid at the end of every day to collect the carry trade. With that being said, this is a market with no interest in shorting. The overall momentum and bulk of the market's attitude remain positive, and this dip should offer a buying opportunity for those patient enough.Begin trading our daily forecasts and analysis. Here is a list of Forex brokers in Japan to work with.
