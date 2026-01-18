USD/CHF Forecast: SNB Policy Support USD Strength (Chart)
Ultimately, I don't have any interest in shorting this pair, although you've been okay doing so at the top of the range, but I tend to look at this as a potential bottoming pattern for a multitude of reasons. As a result, what I'm hoping for, quite frankly, is to wake up in the morning someday and to have broken out of this range and holding onto a long position.EURUSD Chart by TradingViewRemember, sometimes the best trades are the ones that you're not involved in right away, the ones that you are just sleeping through, or you get the confirmation later. At this point, I think we've got a scenario where eventually the US dollar takes off against the Swiss franc because it has been so resilient against everything else. At this juncture, I am only buying this pair just as I have since the autumn of last year.Want to trade our daily forex analysis and predictions? Here's a list of the best FX brokers in Switzerland to check out.
