GBP/USD Forecast: Drops In Sign Of A Topping Pattern (Video)
The 1.35 level has obviously been a significant resistance and a significant magnet for the price. So, I think you should watch this as a situation where you are looking for signs of exhaustion after short-term rallies. If we break down below the low of Thursday, then the next target should end up being the 200-day EMA. Anything below there opens up a move down to the 1.32 level.EURUSD Chart by TradingViewIt is not until we break above the 1.36 level that I start to think that maybe the British pound takes off to the upside. And at this point, the interest rate differential really does not help you make a decision. So, I am just looking at this from a sentiment standpoint. Perhaps there is a run to the dollar; perhaps people look at London as likely to cut quicker than DC.Ready to trade our daily Forex GBP/USD analysis? We've made this UK forex brokers list for you to check out.
