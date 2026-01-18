USD/JPY Forex Signal 16/01: Choppy Against Yen (Video)
- We continue to look at the 158 yen level as potential support. The market was bullish earlier in the day, but as we've gone through the session in New York, things are getting a little more muted. The 158 yen level had previously been pretty significant resistance, so it should be support here. The carry trade does work out in your favor, so I think a lot of traders are just quietly shorting the yen.
The United States is backed up by the Federal Reserve, and the Federal Reserve seems a little hesitant to get aggressive in cutting rates. The data is somewhat mixed, and the latest question now is that retail sales came out at 0.6% instead of the expected 0.2%, which shows that the economy is probably still going to motor right along.EURUSD Chart by TradingViewWith this, I like owning this pair. I've got no issues owning it and have owned it for quite some time. In fact, every time it dips, I look to buy more. I do believe we will go looking to the crucial 160 yen level given enough time.Want to trade our USD/JPY forex analysis and predictions? Here's a list of forex brokers in Japan to check out.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment