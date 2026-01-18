403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
AUD/USD Forecast Today 16/01: Choppy Near 0.67 (Chart)
(MENAFN- Daily Forex)
- The Australian dollar continues to see a lot of choppy behavior as we continue to hang around the 0.67 level, which is an area that I think has been like a magnet and an area that I think a lot of people will be paying close attention to. If we turn around and go looking to the 0.6750 level, which is an area of resistance, if we can break above there, then it is likely that we will go much higher, perhaps to the 0.69 level. If we break down below the 0.6650 level, then I think you have a deeper correction just waiting to happen.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
Bitslab's Movebit Releases Research: Belobog, A Move Fuzzing Framework Oriented Toward Real-World Attacks
CommentsNo comment