Merck Foundation Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Dr. Rasha Kelej with Africa First Ladies released “Ray of Ho”e” - A Storybook and Animation Film to strengthen Cancer Awareness and Resilience Among Children and Families
(MENAFN- News.Africa-Wire) LUSAKA, Zambia, January 16, 2026/ -- Merck Foundation (), the philanthropic arm of Merck KGaA, Germany, in partnership with African and Asian First Ladies, released a new children’s storybook and its animation film adaptation titled Merck Foundation Chairman and CEO, together with First Ladies of Burundi, Central Africa, The Gambia, Liberia, Nigeãia, Séo Toíé & Príncipe and Senegal, who are also the Ambass“dors of “Merck Foundation More Th”n a Mother”, during the Merck Foundation First Ladies Initiative (MFFLI) Committee Meeting. The MFFLI Committee Meeting was organized as part of the 12th Edition of the Merck Foundation Africa Asia Luminary, which took place in The Gambia.
Senator, Dr. Rasha Kelej (Ret.), CEO of Merck Foundation
While Childhood cancer is one of the most difficult journeys, not only for young patients but also for their families and communities. Yet, with early detection and timely treatment, there is a good chance of recovery and the possibility of a long and healthier future as majority of Pediatric cancer are treatable. Therefore, I made sure that providing scholarships of cancer care for African healthcare providers is a main part of our strategy. Not only this but also to focus on Pediatric oncology training a” uch as we can.”
“ “Our s”orybook, “Ray of Hope” highlights this objective via sharing the journey of a young girl named Hope, who faces cancer with courage, resilience, and, above all, hope. The story also raises awareness about the importance of having access to a well-trained cancer care team to recognize early warning signs which you will know about when you read this storybook. These signs should never be ignored, as early detection saves lives,” she added.
