12-Year-Old Boy Bitten By Shark At Sydney Harbor Beach

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Xinhua

Sydney, Australia: A boy, believed to be aged about 12, is in a critical condition after being bitten by a shark at Sydney Harbor beach on Sunday.

The Australian Broadcasting Corporation (ABC) reported that emergency services were called to Hermitage Foreshore Walk near Shark Beach at Vaucluse, an eastern suburb of Sydney, at about 420 p.m. local time on Sunday afternoon, following reports of a boy being bitten by a shark.

ABC quoted the NSW Ambulance service as saying that the boy was in a critical condition with injuries to both legs and was being transported to the hospital.

The beach was closed, and swimmers were advised to stay out of the water, according to the report.