Qatar Participates In High-Level Meeting On Consolidating Peace In DRC And Great Lakes Region

Lome, Togo: The State of Qatar took part in the high-level meeting on the coherence and consolidation of the peace process in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) and the Great Lakes Region, held in Lome, the capital of the Republic of Togo.

The State of Qatar was represented at the meeting by the Advisor at the Office of the Minister of State at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ahmed Essa Al Sulaiti,

The meeting focused on addressing the ongoing humanitarian crisis in the Great Lakes region and exploring practical pathways toward achieving sustainable peace. Discussions also covered strengthening political coordination, enhancing regional security and de-escalation mechanisms, supporting humanitarian efforts, and promoting economic integration.

The meeting was held in the wake of the signing of the Doha Framework for Peace between the Government of the Democratic Republic of the Congo and the Congo River Alliance (M23 Movement), reflecting sustained momentum in efforts to promote peace and stability in the region.