Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Minister Of State For Foreign Affairs Meets Lebanese Ambassador

2026-01-18 04:00:56
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, HE Sultan bin Saad Al Muraikhi met on Sunday with the Ambassador of the sisterly Republic of Lebanon to the State of Qatar, HE Bilal Kabalan.

During the meeting, they reviewed bilateral relations and ways to support and strengthen them.

The Peninsula

