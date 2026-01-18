Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Zahid-Led Team Travels To Bangladesh

2026-01-18 04:00:41
(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News) KABUL (Pajhwok): Deputy Minister of Commerce and Industry Mawlawi Ahmadullah Zahid travelled to Bangladesh on Sunday as head of a delegation aimed at expanding trade and economic ties.

Zahid departed for Bangladesh on an official visit this morning, accompanied by nearly 50 national businesspeople, the Ministry of Industry and Commerce (MoIC) said.

A statement from the ministry said comprehensive discussions are scheduled between officials and traders on bilateral trade relations, trade development, facilitation of exports and imports and joint investment opportunities.

The statement added that ways to strengthen trade cooperation and the signing of joint memoranda of understanding (MoUs) between Kabul and Dhaka would also be explored.

The visit aims to identify new markets for national traders, expand export opportunities for domestic products, and enhance economic cooperation at the regional level.

The ministry emphasised that such visits play a crucial role in promoting economic growth, developing trade, and strengthening the national economy.

