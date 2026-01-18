Jawzjan Chamber Of Commerce Backs Zeb-Ul-Nisa After Pajhwok Report
- Nisa, the founder of a tailoring workshop in northern Jawzjan, the province's Women's Chamber of Commerce has extended support to her and provided training and advisory opportunities.
In March 2025, Pajhwok published a report titled“A Barrier-Breaking Woman's Success Story.”Zeb
- Nisa had urged to the government and aid organisations for assistance in obtaining raw materials and equipment, such as sewing machines, to enable her to expand her work and create more educational opportunities for women.
Speaking to Pajhwok on Saturday, 16 January, Zeb
- Nisa said:“When I started the tailoring workshop with very limited resources, I never imagined that one day my efforts would be recognised and supported.”
She added:“The publication of the Pajhwok report was a major turning point for me. After that, many doors opened: free training opportunities to learn new tailoring and business management skills, chances to participate in seminars both here and in neighbouring provinces, capacity-building programmes, and supportive assistance that enabled me to expand my workshop, attract many students, and continue my work with greater motivation.”
According to her, the Jawzjan Women's Chamber of Commerce has provided further training opportunities.Meanwhile, Latifa Sarwarzada, head of the Women's Chamber of Commerce in the province, said that following the publication of the Pajhwok report, they gathered information about Zeb
- Nisa, provided her with some assistance, and organised educational programmes for her.
She added:“The Pajhwok report on Zeb
- Nisa demonstrated how the efforts and initiatives of young women can lead to positive, practical changes in their lives. After the report, we collected information about her and decided to support her.”
She stated that, in coordination with the Chamber, a charitable organisation provided her with several rolls of fabric, and she was also given the opportunity to participate in several educational seminars.
She emphasised that the Chamber of Commerce is committed to fully supporting successful women entrepreneurs, offering free training, introducing them to seminars and capacity-building programmes, and attracting cooperation from supportive organisations, thereby paving the way for economic growth and self-sufficiency for women and girls.
