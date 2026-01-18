Eri Maldives Opens Natural Island Sanctuary In North Malé Atoll

403
(MENAFN- PRM Global) Dubai, UAE 15 January, 2026: The new eco-chi lifestyle island resort, Eri Maldives, has officially opened its doors in the North Malé Atoll, introducing a new standard of accessible island living. Located just a 45-minute speedboat ride from Velana International Airport, the resort combines the convenience of short-haul travel with the seclusion of a natural island, offering an immediate escape for travelers seeking authenticity over artificial luxury.
Set upon a natural island, Eri distinguishes itself with natural greenery and a thriving house reef accessible directly from the shore. The guest experience is engineered around "The Island of Becoming", a philosophy that replaces standard hospitality scripts with genuine cultural immersion. From local arts to traditional cuisine, Maldivian heritage is the core of the daily rhythm and guest experience. This commitment to authenticity is paired with a focus on mindful living, creating a sanctuary where sustainability and wellness are naturally woven into the stay allowing guests to unplug, slow down, and connect with themselves, with others, and with the islan’’s culture.
Accommodation at Eri is divided into four distinct categories designed for comfort, connection, and island ease. Beach Pool Villas feature private pools embraced by tropical greenery, offering a secluded slice of paradise. Beach Villas provide direct access to the shore and beautiful sunset views over the lagoon. For a more compact escape, Beach Studios are located on the ground floor, just moments from the sand, while Sky Studios on the upper level feature private balconies with sweeping lagoon views. This ease of living extends to the culinary experience, with flexible Full Board Plus and All-Inclusive plans available across three distinct venues: global dining at Soul Kitchen, barefoot bites at the Beach Shack, and sunset refreshments at Sip & Dip.
To balance adventure with restoration, the resort features a 5-star PADI dive centre managed by Euro-Divers, providing guided access to over 30 renowned dive sites and a comprehensive watersports menu. For those seeking a slower pace, the Eskape Spa serves as a secluded sanctuary within the island's tropical canopy, offering holistic treatments and ocean-inspired rituals grounded in Maldivian tradition. Additionally, for those looking to celebrate l’fe’s milestones, the resort curates bespoke experiences ranging from starlit destination dining to authentic vow renewals accompanied by traditional Maldivian Bodu Beru drummers.
“Eri is a philosophy of authentically and simply experiencing the Maldives and livin” well,” said Haroon Mohamed, General Manager of Eri M“ldives. “Our goal is to create moments that make guests feel cared for, understood, and transformed. We look forward to welcoming travellers from around the world to experience our unique blend of simplicity, connection, and authentic Maldivian spirit.”
Frederic Brohez, Chief Operating Officer of Pulse Hotels & Resorts, adds“ “We are thrilled to expand our portfolio with Eri, an eco-chic lifestyle brand designed for the aware and eco-conscious traveller seeking an authentic Maldivian escape. Eri embodies our vision of sustainable island living - where design, community, and well-being come together in harmony.”
