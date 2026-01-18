403
Winter in Venice, Lived at a Different Rhythm
(MENAFN- tcapr) Venice, 15 January 2026 - Winter is still alive in Venice. Despite the cool weather, the city remains rich with events and seasonal energy, moving between moments of celebration and calm. As the year begins, Venice sets the stage for Valentine’s Day, the return of Carnival and the wider excitement surrounding the Winter Olympics in northern Italy. At the centre of this winter rhythm, Nolinski Venezia offers a quiet, elegant retreat, allowing guests to experience the ci’y’s cultural intensity while always returning to a sense of calm.
From 7 February, the annual Venice Carnival returns, one of the city’s oldest cultural traditions, dating back to the Middle Ages, when masks allowed Venetians to move freely through society, temporarily dissolving distinctions of class, identity and status. As Carnival unfolds, masks reappear across the city, moving through streets, squares and palaces alongside music and evening gatherings, bringing a sense of mystery and performance.
Set just moments from St. Ma’k’s Square and La Fenice Theatre, Nolinski Venezia feels more like a private residence than a hotel. Inside, the atmosphere is intimate and refined, offering a counterpoint to the ’ity’s theatrical energy. Rooms are designed for comfort and quiet, inviting guests to slow down and celebrate Val’ntine’s and enjoy the beautiful city.
Evenings unfold gently. Italian comfort dishes are served atèIl Caffè, while theèBibliothèque Bar provides a low-lit setting shaped by calm conversation and soft light. Above the rooftops,’the hotel’s golden pool opens onto panoramic views across Venice, a rare moment of stillness as the city moves below.
For those seeking moments of well-being, the myBlend treatment suite offers a restorative pause for two, focusing on relaxation and balance during the colder months.
At the same time, the Winter Olympi–s in Milano–Cortina, taking place from 6 to 22 February 2026, add an international dimension to the season. Venice becomes an elegant base from which to attend the Games, with convenient connections to Cortina and the comfort of returning each eveni’g to the city’s quieter rhythm.
As Venice enters the year shaped by culture, tradition and celebration, winter reveals the city at its most refined. Nolinski Venezia allows travellers to experience winter in Venice on their own terms, whether as a couple seeking a romantic escape or as travellers drawn to cultural discovery.
