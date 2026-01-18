403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
UD Trucks Introduces the New Kuzer Light-Duty Truck to the UAE, Supporting Urban and Distribution Businesses
(MENAFN- Performance Communications) United Arab Emirates, 15 January 2026 – UD Trucks has introduced the new Kuzer light-duty truck in the United Arab Emirates, as the brand expands its offering to support customers operating in various urban and distribution-focused applications. With a choice of three GVW ranges and two engine options, the new Kuzer is developed, engineered, and produced to support a wide variety of applications across diverse industries, helping operators carry out daily operations efficiently while maximizing uptime and minimizing operating costs.
The launch is supported by UD Trucks’ long-standing partners in the UAE - Al Masaood CV&E, part of Al Masaood Group and United Diesel, part of Al Rostamani Group - reinforcing the brand’s commitment to delivering reliable transport solutions backed by a strong sales, service, and after-sales network built on decades of local experience. The arrival of the new Kuzer allows the brand to now offer a full model range across the light, medium (Croner) and heavy-duty (Quester) segments.
The new Kuzer is a practical and dependable light-duty truck designed for everyday business operations. Offered in 6.5-ton, 7.5-ton and 8.5-ton GVW variants, with multiple wheelbase options, it allows customers to select the configuration best suited to their operational requirements. Depending on the variant, the Kuzer is powered by either a 3.0-litre or 5.2-litre Euro 4-compliant engine, paired with a 6-speed manual or Automated Manual Transmission (AMT), delivering an optimal balance of performance, payload capability and operational efficiency. The drivetrain is well suited to stop-and-go urban and distribution applications, ensuring smooth drivability and dependable daily performance.
The launch is supported by UD Trucks’ long-standing partners in the UAE - Al Masaood CV&E, part of Al Masaood Group and United Diesel, part of Al Rostamani Group - reinforcing the brand’s commitment to delivering reliable transport solutions backed by a strong sales, service, and after-sales network built on decades of local experience. The arrival of the new Kuzer allows the brand to now offer a full model range across the light, medium (Croner) and heavy-duty (Quester) segments.
The new Kuzer is a practical and dependable light-duty truck designed for everyday business operations. Offered in 6.5-ton, 7.5-ton and 8.5-ton GVW variants, with multiple wheelbase options, it allows customers to select the configuration best suited to their operational requirements. Depending on the variant, the Kuzer is powered by either a 3.0-litre or 5.2-litre Euro 4-compliant engine, paired with a 6-speed manual or Automated Manual Transmission (AMT), delivering an optimal balance of performance, payload capability and operational efficiency. The drivetrain is well suited to stop-and-go urban and distribution applications, ensuring smooth drivability and dependable daily performance.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment