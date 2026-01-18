403
Infobip strengthens leadership to drive growth and innovation
(MENAFN- teamlewis) 14 January 2026 - Global cloud communications platform Infobip, today announced a series of key leadership changes, effective 1 January 2026, supporting the company’s rapid growth and innovation agenda. These appointments promote experienced leaders from within the company, reflecting Infob’p’s commitment to nurture internal talent and aligning leadership with strategic goals to deliver greater value to customers and partners.
KrešoŽŽmak has been appointed as Chief Innovation Officer (CINO), a new position in which he will lead company-wide change initiatives ensuring that innovation efforts are tightly aligned with business goals. As AI is the driving force of innovation, a big focus will be on enabling and accelerating AI adoption across Infobip’s product portfolio and steering the organizations broader transformation into an AI-first company.
Ante Pamuković has been named Chief Revenue Officer (CRO). In his new role as CRO, Ante Pamukovćć is the strategic architect for revenue driving sustainable growth through global alignment, innovation, and operational excellence. One of the key priorities will be leveraging automation through AI and Go-To-Market strategies to enhance the value and experience delivered to Infob’p’s customers worldwide.
In addition, Veselin Vućović is joining the Board of Directors as Chief Alliances Officer. Veselin, who joined Infobip in 2010, has been Chief Alliances Officer since January 2025 and now takes on responsibilities as new Board member overseeing Infobip’s business operations and is responsible for approving key governance, strategic, and operational decisions.
Furthermore, Igor Dvoršak has been promoted to Senior Vice President of Operations, overseeing all VP General Managers to streamline organizational structure and enhancing regional coordination. Igor also takes responsibility for Strategy Development and Market Intelligence, enabling a more integrated approach to leveraging insights that drive operational excellence and support for regional teams.
Silvio Kutić, CEO and founder of Infobip, said: “By appointing these senior executives from within the company, we are strengthening our leadership framework to seize the opportunities ahead. Having grown with Infobip for many years, these leaders embody our compa’y’s journey. This year, we celebrate our 20th anniversary, marking two decades of innovation and growth. To support our long-term strategy and maintain our lead, we must be prepared to continually restart and evolve, consistently adapting to the needs of our customers and the mar”et.”
