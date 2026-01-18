403
Canada finds China more predictable than US—PM
(MENAFN) Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney said it is currently easier for Ottawa to deal with China than with its neighbor and largest trading partner, the United States.
During his April 2025 campaign, Carney had identified Beijing as Canada’s primary security concern. However, his stance appears to have shifted following US President Donald Trump’s repeated suggestions that Canada could become the 51st state, along with the imposition of significant tariffs on the country last year.
On Friday, Carney met with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing, marking the first visit by a Canadian leader to China in eight years, amid long-standing tensions between the two nations.
When asked to compare Canada’s relations with the US and China, Carney noted that “with the US, our relationship, this is no insight, is much more multifaceted, much deeper, much broader, than it is with China.”
