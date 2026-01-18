403
Embrace the Spirit of Ramadan with Delectable Dining Experiences at Address Beach Resort
(MENAFN- Katch ) Dubai, UAE (15 January 2026): As the holy month of Ramadan approaches, Address Beach Resort prepares for a month of shared moments and quiet celebration defined by warmth, reflection, and elevated hospitality. Overlooking the breathtaking Arabian Gulf and Ain Dubai, the resort is the ideal destination to savour a thoughtfully curated Iftar experience at The Restaurant, blending time-honoured traditions with contemporary flair. Embracing the spirit of the occasion, every detail has been carefully curated to honour moments of togetherness that define the season.
Set along the shores of JBR, Address Beach Resort offers a serene escape from the city’s pace, making it an ideal destination to mark Ramadan with intention and grace. Renowned for its world-class service, striking architecture, and stunning beachfront setting, the resort creates an atmosphere where guests can slow down, reconnect, and savour meaningful moments at sunset. Boasting panoramic views, elegant interiors, and a culinary offering rooted in both tradition and global inspiration, Address Beach Resort transforms Iftar into a truly memorable ritual.
Iftar Dinner Buffet at The Restaurant
As the sun set, gather at The Restaurant, Address Beach Resort’s signature all-day dining destination, for a sophisticated Iftar buffet served in an inviting and contemporary setting. With its spacious layout, refinedédécor, and relaxed elegance, the venue provides the perfect backdrop for evenings of connection and reflection, enhanced by the soothing melodies of a live oud player.
The buffet presents an abundant selection of traditional Arabic favourites alongside international specialities, taking guests on a rich culinary journey. Diners can enjoy an array of cold and hot mezze, freshly prepared grills, live cooking stations, and comforting Ramadan staples, followed by an indulgent dessert spread featuring classic Arabic sweets. Tailored to cater to all palates, the experience strikes the perfect balance between authenticity, variety, and ease.
When: Daily from February 17th to March 19th, from 6.00–m – 9.00pm (throughout Ramadan 2026)
Where: The Restaurant, Address Beach Resort
Offer: Iftar Dinner Buffet with live oud entertainment
Price: AED 278 per adult; Children a–ed 6–11.99 years for 50% off; Children aged 5.99 years and below are complimentary
Discounts:
•U By Emaar: 50% off during the first week of Ramadan; 20% off for the remainder of the month
•Omni Discount: 50% off throughout Ramadan (subject to availability)
*For more information or reservations, please call +971 4 879 8866 or email ...
Group Iftar Bookings
For larger gatherings, Address Beach Resort offers bespoke group Iftar options, providing unparalleled privacy and elegance. Groups of 50 guests and above can be accommodated in the resort’s beautifully landscaped Lawn, a spacious outdoor venue ideal for corporate Iftars, family celebrations, or community gatherings. Guests can enjoy a buffet-style experience with dedicated service in a more intimate environment.
