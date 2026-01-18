403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Fabindia Welcomes Spring with Basant Panchami
(MENAFN- Kaizzen Communications) Marked by yellow hues and fresh blooms, Basant Panchami welcomes the season of spring with a sense of renewal, learning, and serene celebration. Crafted for celebrations, Fabindia’s Basant Panchami collection reflects the spirit of the season through timeless silhouettes, artisanal craftsmanship, and effortless comfort.
The collection includes a bright yellow, light, and breathable handwoven cotton-blend sari, ideal for morning pujas and family events. Also featured is a vibrant cotton-silk blend three-piece garara set for children, designed with traditional, playful details.
Handcrafted accessories add a refined touch, such as the elegantly understated Metal Short Necklace and the delicate Metal Dangler Earrings, which complement both saris and festive kidswear. A rich maroon clutch, crafted with fine texture and durable finish, completes the collection, perfect for carrying pooja essentials and festive keepsakes.
From puja rituals and festive bhog to moments spent celebrating knowledge and creativity, Basant Panchami marks the arrival of spring with reverence and joy.
The collection includes a bright yellow, light, and breathable handwoven cotton-blend sari, ideal for morning pujas and family events. Also featured is a vibrant cotton-silk blend three-piece garara set for children, designed with traditional, playful details.
Handcrafted accessories add a refined touch, such as the elegantly understated Metal Short Necklace and the delicate Metal Dangler Earrings, which complement both saris and festive kidswear. A rich maroon clutch, crafted with fine texture and durable finish, completes the collection, perfect for carrying pooja essentials and festive keepsakes.
From puja rituals and festive bhog to moments spent celebrating knowledge and creativity, Basant Panchami marks the arrival of spring with reverence and joy.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
Bitslab's Movebit Releases Research: Belobog, A Move Fuzzing Framework Oriented Toward Real-World Attacks
CommentsNo comment