AAP MP Malvinder Singh Writes To PM Modi Seeking Action Against Kapil Mishra Over 'Fake' Video Targeting Sikh Gurus

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Malvinder Singh Kang has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, urging strict action against the BJP leader and Delhi minister Kapil Mishra for allegedly circulating a doctored video containing objectionable remarks about Sikh Gurus, which has hurt religious sentiments of the community.

In his letter, Kang cited forensic evidence from both Punjab and Delhi, stating that the video was“deliberately circulated to falsely accuse Smt. Atishi of making derogatory references to Sikh Gurus” and emphasised that“the scientific findings leave no room for ambiguity-no such words were ever spoken by her.”

Kang accused Kapil Mishra of propagating the falsehood with the apparent intention of“provoking outrage and harvesting political gains by weaponising Sikh religious sentiment.” He described the act as“not a political misjudgment. It is blasphemy by design.”

The MP highlighted the timing of the incident, pointing out that the Sikh community was commemorating the 350th martyrdom anniversary of Guru Tegh Bahadur, who“sacrificed his life to protect Dharma and the religious freedom of others,” and said such acts“amount to a moral transgression of the highest order.”

Kang appealed to Prime Minister Modi to take decisive action against Mishra, writing,“We expect sternest possible action against Kapil Mishra, including his removal from all positions of authority and a clear, public denunciation of his actions. Such decisive action will not weaken your leadership; it will strengthen it.”

The MP's letter further underscored the spiritual significance of the Gurus, stating,“The history of Bharat is illuminated by the unparalleled sacrifices of the Sikh Gurus, who laid down their lives not for power or privilege, but for the protection of Dharma, human dignity, and the universal right to conscience.”

Kang further wrote,“The Sikh community has always stood as the sword and shield of this nation. Today, it seeks not favour, but justice and moral clarity. Your intervention at this moment will reaffirm that the ideals for which the Gurus laid down their lives continue to be protected in modern India.”

The controversy over 'blasphemous' video, which went viral, emanated during the Winter Session of the Delhi Assembly on January 6. BJP leaders including Kapil Mishra shared a video statement of Atishi, alleging that she made objectionable remarks about the Guru.

Notably, the Delhi Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta on Saturday said that the video of Leader of Opposition Atishi allegedly making derogatory remarks at Sikh Guru was not doctored and a CBI probe will be ordered in the matter.