403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
TikTok Reinforces Commitment to a Safer Digital Space in MENA with Over 17.4 Million Violative Videos Removed in Q3 2025
(MENAFN- currentglobal) Dubai, UAE - 15 January 2026 - TikTok has released its Q3 2025 Community Guidelines Enforcement Report, reaffirming the platform’s ongoing commitment to fostering a safe, positive, and authentic digital environment for its global community. From July to September 2025, TikTok removed a total of 17,410,066 videos across the MENA region for violating its Community Guidelines. These figures represents the enforcement efforts across Egypt, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Iraq, Lebanon, and Morocco, offering a comprehensive view of TikTok’s continued investment in safety and trust during the quarter.
Building on the enhancements to safety technologies and content moderation processes shared earlier this year, this quarter’s report highlights record-breaking results globally. The platform achieved its highest-ever rate of violative content removed by automated technologies at 91%, alongside a peak proactive removal rate of 99.3% for content identified before being reported by users. Additionally, TikTok recorded its highest-ever volume of content removed in under 24 hours at 94.8%. These advances ensure that violative content is addressed more rapidly, significantly reducing the likelihood of community exposure. As technology manages an increasing volume of these moderation tasks, TikTok safety teams are able to dedicate more time to areas requiring human expertise, such as handling appeals, consulting with external experts, and responding to fast-moving events.
In parallel with these technological efficiencies, TikTok intensified efforts to safeguard younger audiences by removing over 22 million suspected under 13 accounts globally during Q3 2025. This focus on age appropriate experiences, combined with highly proactive moderation across the MENA region, reinforces the platform's long-term commitment to age-appropriate experiences and safeguarding minors. By strategically combining cutting-edge technology with human insight, TikTok continues to cultivate a secure environment where creativity can flourish safely.
TikTok continues to scale enforcement across LIVE content, strengthening safeguards. In Q3 2025, 32,242,750 LIVE sessions were suspended globally, marking a continued investment in advanced moderation technologies capable of detecting violative livestreams quickly and consistently. During this period, TikTok banned 623,991 LIVE hosts and proactively interrupted over 2,485,065 livestreams across Egypt, the UAE, Iraq, Lebanon and Morocco. These sustained enforcement efforts reflect a commitment to maintaining moderation accuracy as the scale of automated decisions continues to expand.
Saudi Arabia
In Saudi Arabia, TikTok removed 3,861,844 videos during the quarter with proactive removal rate stood at 99.2%, while 96.7% of violative content was removed within 24 hours, demonstrating strong platform responsiveness in the Kingdom.
Building on the enhancements to safety technologies and content moderation processes shared earlier this year, this quarter’s report highlights record-breaking results globally. The platform achieved its highest-ever rate of violative content removed by automated technologies at 91%, alongside a peak proactive removal rate of 99.3% for content identified before being reported by users. Additionally, TikTok recorded its highest-ever volume of content removed in under 24 hours at 94.8%. These advances ensure that violative content is addressed more rapidly, significantly reducing the likelihood of community exposure. As technology manages an increasing volume of these moderation tasks, TikTok safety teams are able to dedicate more time to areas requiring human expertise, such as handling appeals, consulting with external experts, and responding to fast-moving events.
In parallel with these technological efficiencies, TikTok intensified efforts to safeguard younger audiences by removing over 22 million suspected under 13 accounts globally during Q3 2025. This focus on age appropriate experiences, combined with highly proactive moderation across the MENA region, reinforces the platform's long-term commitment to age-appropriate experiences and safeguarding minors. By strategically combining cutting-edge technology with human insight, TikTok continues to cultivate a secure environment where creativity can flourish safely.
TikTok continues to scale enforcement across LIVE content, strengthening safeguards. In Q3 2025, 32,242,750 LIVE sessions were suspended globally, marking a continued investment in advanced moderation technologies capable of detecting violative livestreams quickly and consistently. During this period, TikTok banned 623,991 LIVE hosts and proactively interrupted over 2,485,065 livestreams across Egypt, the UAE, Iraq, Lebanon and Morocco. These sustained enforcement efforts reflect a commitment to maintaining moderation accuracy as the scale of automated decisions continues to expand.
Saudi Arabia
In Saudi Arabia, TikTok removed 3,861,844 videos during the quarter with proactive removal rate stood at 99.2%, while 96.7% of violative content was removed within 24 hours, demonstrating strong platform responsiveness in the Kingdom.
currentglobal
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment