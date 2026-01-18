Flower Petals Showered On Devotees At Triveni Sangam, As Thousands Take Holy Dip On Mauni Amavasya
Despite severe cold weather conditions, faith and devotion remained undeterred as pilgrims from across the country arrived in large numbers from the early hours of the morning. Authorities made elaborate arrangements to ensure smooth movement, security, and crowd management at the Sangam.
Explaining the spiritual significance of the day, a devotee said,“Today, a remarkable confluence of events has occurred. The Shravana Nakshatra rarely falls on Amavasya, and having it coincide with Amavasya today is considered extremely auspicious. This is the day of Mauni Amavasya, and there is a special practice associated with it: while taking a holy dip, one must observe silence.”
Mauni Amavasya holds immense importance in Hindu tradition. It is believed that observing silence (maun vrat) and taking a holy bath on this day helps in spiritual purification and attainment of inner peace. The day is also regarded as one of the most sacred bathing dates during the Magh Mela.
Renowned spiritual leader Shankaracharya Narendranand Saraswati also took a holy dip at the Sangam on Mauni Amavasya. Speaking on the occasion, he said that the holy baths on Mauni Amavasya, Magh Kumbh and Ardh Kumbh are considered especially sacred and hold deep spiritual significance for devotees.
Pilgrims expressed satisfaction with the arrangements despite the biting cold. One devotee said,“Taking a holy dip on Amavasya felt very good. For us, it is a mahaparv. Even though the cold is severe, all arrangements were smooth and we were able to do darshan without any difficulty.”
Another devotee echoed similar sentiments, saying,“Even severe cold cannot alter people's faith. Despite the cold, people are arriving here in large numbers to take a holy dip on Amavasya.”
The showering of flower petals from the helicopter created a visually striking and spiritually uplifting atmosphere, drawing praise from devotees.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment