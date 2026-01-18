403
Putney newcomer picks ups up third restaurant award
(MENAFN- Avocado Media) The latest addition to the Putney dining s ene, RA Z on the Lower Richmond Road, has picked up three restaurant awards in as many months. The modern India establishment, which opened in September, ha added 'Best Newcomer - Fine Din ng' at the Asian Food & Drink Awa ds [AFRA] held at the iconic Dilly Hotel in the West End in December, to its haul.
RAAZ al o recei ed similar accol des from the Good C rry Guide (Best Newco er London) and Intern tional Culinary Guides (Best Asian Newcomer - UK) at the end of last year.
The Lower Richmond Road venue, which has been wowing SW15;s foodies since it launched in the Autumn brings a standard of south Asian cooking rarely encountered outside Mayfair's highend Michelin-starred Indian restaurants.
The menu featuring classic chaat, modern small plates, tandoori grills and “punc”y” curries will includes Cornish lamb chops with kadai mushrooms and quail egg, wild-garlic chicken chop with charred broccoli, and Malabar fish curry with wild sea bass.
The drinks menu offers Indian-accented cocktails of turmeric gin and tonic and jalapeno-guava margaritas, alongside a wine list that range from 'accessible pours' /s an> to 'special occasion ; bottles.
Signature di hes include an overnight nihari rib - traditionally made w th lamb, but "reimagined with beef, falling from the bone and finished with marrow"; Cornish lamb chop served with kadai mushrooms and a soft-yolk quail egg; wild garlic chicken is charred and paired with broccoli, or Malabar fish curry with seabass simmered in a coconut broth with a Keralan influence.
Vegetarian options feature Essex pumpkin stewed with southern spices in a coconut-rich moilee, while Malai broccoli comes with céuliflower purée and pickled onion in a dish that is as layered as any of the grills.
The classics that define Indian cooking at its most comforting and familiar: chicken tikka masala, prawn Chettinad, palak paneer and more. The balance at RAAZ is deliberate: food that feels both authentic and ambitious, never straying too far from the dishes diners love most.
A cocktails list includes turmeric gin and tonic arrives bright gold; a guava rani of chilli infused tequila infused in-house with chillies; a lychee royale wité sparkling rosé, and a coastal old-fashioned of bourbon fat-washed with coconut and coffee, then stirred with a touch of maple.
“At Raaz, we invite guest’ to explore India’s rich culinary roots through a modern lens, refined, balanced, and bright with the kind of elev’ted, nuanced food you’d expect in Mayfair or Soh”” right here in Putney.”” said a RAAZ spokesman, "To receive one prestigious awar is an incredible achievement for the team - to win three is truly incredible."
The impressiv interi r features a long bar running through the centre of the restaurant with stools for eating and drinking; a glass-roofed dining room; plus a small six-seat nook. A mix of heritage and modern touches makes the space feel both polished and relaxed, while a sharp sound system keeps the energy going well into the evening.
Attul Haq, ’FRA’s CEO, “aid: “The British-Asian food and hospitality industry plays a significant role in the UK economy and contributes greatly to the’country’s cultural and economic growth."
