403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Air India Express Announces Army Day Sale With Flat 50% Off
(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) 15-January-2026, National: In a tribute to the courage and contribution of the Indian Armed Forces, Air India Express, India’s first international value carrier, has launched a special Army Day sale, offering a flat 50% discount for serving and retired Indian Armed Forces personnel, along with their dependents. The offer is valid for bookings made on January 15, 2026, for travel up to October 10, 2026, exclusively on the airline’s award-winning website, , and mobile app by using the promo code ‘DEFENCE’.
The offer is applicable across the airline’s domestic network spanning 45 destinations, including major Indian Army Commands such as Lucknow, Jaipur, Kolkata, and Pune; Indian Air Force Commands in Delhi, Bengaluru and Thiruvananthapuram; Indian Naval Commands in Kochi, Mumbai, Visakhapatnam, as well as Naval bases like Bhubaneswar, and Goa. As a gesture of gratitude, the airline also offers complimentary priority boarding to defence personnel year-round. With this exclusive Army Day sale, Air India Express honours service of Indian defence and paramilitary forces by connecting them with their loved ones and creating meaningful travel experiences.
In addition to this exclusive offer, Air India Express continues to provide special discounted fares and benefits on its website for students, senior citizens, members of the Armed Forces (serving and retired), and their dependents.
The offer is applicable across the airline’s domestic network spanning 45 destinations, including major Indian Army Commands such as Lucknow, Jaipur, Kolkata, and Pune; Indian Air Force Commands in Delhi, Bengaluru and Thiruvananthapuram; Indian Naval Commands in Kochi, Mumbai, Visakhapatnam, as well as Naval bases like Bhubaneswar, and Goa. As a gesture of gratitude, the airline also offers complimentary priority boarding to defence personnel year-round. With this exclusive Army Day sale, Air India Express honours service of Indian defence and paramilitary forces by connecting them with their loved ones and creating meaningful travel experiences.
In addition to this exclusive offer, Air India Express continues to provide special discounted fares and benefits on its website for students, senior citizens, members of the Armed Forces (serving and retired), and their dependents.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment