Virat Kohli shares his mantra for enhanced performance
(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) National, 15th January 2025: In a recent video, Virat Kohli has shared his mantra for recovery which fuelled his remarkable performance during the 2023 ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup. Shedding light on the routines and support systems that powered his journey through one of the most demanding tournaments of his career, Virat said, “It's public knowledge now during the whole 2023 World Cup in India. Duroflex was kind enough to organize the mattress for me every place that we went to and that really helped me enhance my performance recovery.”
From his record-breaking century against Bangladesh in Pune to the composed knock against New Zealand in the semi-final at Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium, Virat’s World Cup stood out for its consistency, focus, and ability to rise to the occasion under pressure. Behind these performances was a strong emphasis on quality sleep, recovery, mental sharpness, and disciplined rest between matches.
What supported Virat’s quality sleep and sustained performance was the Duroflex Duropedic mattress. The Duropedic mattress range, designed with 5-zone technology for spinal alignment, pressure relief and firm back support, became an essential part of his recovery routine throughout the tournament. During the World Cup, Duroflex ensured that his sleep rhythm remained uninterrupted by arranging the mattress across locations as the team travelled from city to city, helping him maintain science-backed comfort and consistency despite the demanding schedule.
Duroflex’s thoughtful support played a key role in helping Virat recover faster, stay mentally aligned, and step onto the field fully prepared each time. Virat’s long-standing partnership with Duroflex underscores a shared understanding that elite performance is built in the hours dedicated to rest and recovery, when muscles repair, fatigue is reduced, and the body regains the strength required to perform consistently at the highest level.
About Duroflex
Duroflex, one of India's leading sleep and comfort solution brands offers a wide range of premium mattresses, sofas, recliners & sleep accessories with 60+ years of experience and innovation backed by research the brand today offers sleep and comfort solutions for consumers across the country. Their signature mattress range - Duropedic, India's leading range of orthopedic mattresses – has been recommended by doctors at the NHA.
The brand has an extensive retail distribution network of 73 COCO stores and 5000+ trade partners. With an expanding footprint and strengthened omni-channel presence, Duroflex is introducing novel solutions in sleep and furniture technology to elevate modern living. The product portfolio has been envisioned to ensure that our customers are provided with the highest quality sleep and comfort solutions.
