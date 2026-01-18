Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

US President Imposes New Tariffs On European Countries


2026-01-18 03:37:40
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)


Amman, January 17 (Petra) – US President Donald Trump announced on Saturday his decision to impose new tariffs, potentially reaching 25%, on products imported from a group of European countries until an agreement is reached for the full purchase of Greenland.
According to Agence France-Presse (AFP), Trump said in a post on his Truth Social platform that, starting February 1, the countries concerned will be subject to a 10% tariff on all products they export to the United States.
He added that the tariffs will increase to 25% beginning June 1 and will remain in effect until an agreement is reached for the full purchase of Greenland.

MENAFN18012026000117011021ID1110614585



Jordan News Agency

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search