US President Imposes New Tariffs On European Countries

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, January 17 (Petra) – US President Donald Trump announced on Saturday his decision to impose new tariffs, potentially reaching 25%, on products imported from a group of European countries until an agreement is reached for the full purchase of Greenland.According to Agence France-Presse (AFP), Trump said in a post on his Truth Social platform that, starting February 1, the countries concerned will be subject to a 10% tariff on all products they export to the United States.He added that the tariffs will increase to 25% beginning June 1 and will remain in effect until an agreement is reached for the full purchase of Greenland.