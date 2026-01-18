Police Arrest Two Suspects Of Assaulting Journalist In Zarqa

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, January 17 (Petra) – The investigation team formed to probe the assault on a journalist in Zarqa has arrested two suspects, the media spokesperson for the Public Security Directorate (PSD) said Saturday.The spokesperson said that the journalist was hospitalised on Thursday evening after being assaulted by two individuals using blunt objects in front of his home in Zarqa, as shown in a video that circulated online. The journalist remains under medical care.He added that upon receiving the report, a specialised investigation team was immediately formed to follow up on the incident.Over the past 24 hours, the team conducted extensive investigations and gathered evidence from the crime scene, which led to identifying and narrowing suspicion to two individuals.The suspects were tracked down, their whereabouts determined and they were subsequently arrested. Investigations are ongoing, and the case will be referred to the judiciary in accordance with the law.