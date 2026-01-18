Muslim World League Welcomes Formation Of National Committee To Administer Gaza

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, January 17 (Petra) – The Muslim World League (MWL) welcomed the announcement of the start of the second phase of the comprehensive peace plan, the declaration of the "Peace Council" and the formation of the National Committee for the Administration of Gaza (NCAG).In a statment issued Saturday, the MDL commended the efforts of US President Donald Trump to end the war in Gaza, his commitment to the withdrawal of Israeli forces and his pledge to prevent the annexation of any part of the occupied West Bank.MWL Secretary-General Mohammed Al Issa discussed the urgent need for full adherence to the requirements of the second phase and for a serious and firm response to violations.Al Issa called for ensuring sufficient access for humanitarian aid to Gaza, as well as supporting the return of the Palestinian National Authority to its responsibilities in Gaza.He noted that the efforts are essential to ending cycles of violence and war and to establishing a lasting, comprehensive and just peace, in accordance with relevant international resolutions and the New York Declaration for a Two-State Solution.