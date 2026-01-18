PM Tours Mafraq Governorate, Participates In Tree-Planting Event At New Park

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Mafraq, Jan 17 (Petra) – Prime Minister Jafar Hassan joined a tree-planting event at the new Mafraq Park on Saturday, coinciding with arbor day and kicking off construction of the facility offering recreational space for people in the governorate.The Prime Minister also toured several sites in the north-eastern governorate as part of regular field visits.Accompanied by Minister of Agriculture Saeb Khraisat and Al al-Bayt University President Osama Nuseir, the Prime Minister reviewed plans for the new 200-dunum Mafraq Park. These include planting about 10,000 trees, as well as building playgrounds, picnic areas, green spaces, sports facilities, family and children's amenities, and parking spaces.He also urged officials to consider expanding the park's area and adding sports halls to accommodate a wider range of athletic activities, in addition to widening the walking path.The Prime Minister announced the establishment of the park during a previous cabinet meeting held in the Mafraq governorate, with Al al-Bayt University allocating land for the purpose.Also during the field tour, Hassan, accompanied by Minister of Health Ibrahim Al-Badour, dropped in the Mafraq Government Hospital, where he ordered that a tender for construction of a new building at the health facility be issued before the end of the month.The new building will include a 55-bed emergency department, a 30-machine dialysis unit, and 10 intensive care beds. Work will also commence on adding a new floor to the outpatient clinics building to serve about 700,000 people.The Prime Minister also visited the new Mafraq Primary Health Center, which he ordered to be built during an earlier visit, where he called for better services by the facility, which serves more than 37,000 people.At the Rihab archaeological site in Mafraq region, incorporating churches and historical landmarks, the Prime Minister, accompanied by Minister of Tourism and Antiquities Imad Hijazin, directed that the site be included in tourist routes and promoted internationally due to its historical value.Hassan also called for expediting maintenance and restoration work at the site, particularly the mosaic floors, as well as developing the pathway within the heritage village and training local tour guides.The archaeological site of Rihab boasts many significant ancient landmarks, including multiple churches like St. George, St. Mary, and St. John the Baptist, alongside the famous Cave Church, all known for stunning mosaics and historical depth.