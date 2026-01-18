3 Die In Drowning Incident, 1 From Asphyxiation

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Jan 17 (Petra) – Civil Defense divers on Saturday responded to a drowning incident in an agricultural pond in Al-Jizah, south of Amman, where a 53-year-old father and his two children, 7 and 15, died, the media spokesperson of the Public Security Directorate (PSD) said.The bodies were recovered and evacuated to a hospital, he said.He also said a man died of asphyxiation after inhaling toxic fumes from a gas heater. He was rushed to a hospital, but was later proclaimed dead, he added.The spokesman reiterated the need for the safe use of heating devices, and regularly ventilating homes.The PSD also urged children's safety on the farm and stopping them from approaching agricultural ponds or water accumulations from rainwater to prevent similar incidents.