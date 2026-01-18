Jordan-Qatar Joint Higher Committee Opens Preparatory Meetings

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Jan 17 (Petra) – Preparatory meetings for the fifth session of the Jordanian-Qatari Joint Higher Committee opened in Amman on Saturday, chaired by Ministry of Industry, Trade and Supply Secretary-General, Dana Al-Zoubi, and Director of the Arab Affairs Department at the Qatari Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Nayef Al-Emadi.The meetings tackled areas of cooperation in a host of economic sectors before passing recommendations to the Higher Committee, which will be chaired by Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates, Ayman Safadi, and Qatari Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani, with ministers on both sides taking part.Al-Zoubi said the meetings will discuss boosting cooperation, particularly in economic fields, with the aim of raising the volume of bilateral trade and stimulating investment, given opportunities available in the two countries.She noted that the resumption of the committee meetings underlined a common interest in enhancing cooperation in all areas and exchanging expertise across various sectors.Al-Emadi stressed Qatar's commitment to developing relations with Jordan in various sectors in the coming period, expressing hope that the committee meetings will come up with tangible results on the ground that meet their aspirations.