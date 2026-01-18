Weekend Aqaba Hotel Occupancy Rate At 72%

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Aqaba, Jan 17 (Petra) -- Hotel occupancy rates across all categories in Aqaba reached 72 percent over the weekend, said Salam Maliki, Director of Tourism at the Aqaba Special Economic Zone Authority (ASEZA).Occupancy rates for 5-star hotels was at 85%, 4-star hotels, 62%, and 3-star hotels, 69%, she told Petra in an interview on Saturday.Maliki stressed that Aqaba continues to bolster its position as a leading destination for domestic and regional tourism, noting that the Red Sea city is experiencing a surge in tourism, which positively impacted hotel occupancy and commercial activity, a clear indicator of the growing popularity of Aqaba as a distinctive destination.Visitors who spoke to Petra expressed satisfaction with the organization and tourism services, noting that Aqaba has become a preferred choice for holidays and relaxation, and that an improved tourism product and diverse options "cater to various tastes".They spoke of diverse marine activities and variety of restaurants, cafes, and tourist markets offering options at reasonable prices, which enhances the tourist experience and encourages them to extend their stay in Aqaba.