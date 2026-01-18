Amman Mayor Checks On Stormwater Drainage Infrastructure

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Jan 17 (Petra) – Greater Amman Municipality Committee Head Yousef Shawarbeh on Saturday ordered staff to promptly start rehabilitating areas in the capital, where water levels rose during the latest weather system.Speaking during a tour of stormwater drainage infrastructure projects in areas that saw rising water levels during the stormy conditions, the mayor stressed the need to permanently increase drainage capacity, ensure effective infrastructure operation, prevent recurring water accumulation in these areas, and avoid traffic closures that threaten public safety.Shawarbeh was briefed by engineers on the condition of the stormwater drainage system, including culverts, inlets and outlets, and the strategic implementation plans to be carried out through future tenders and immediate solutions already underway.Directors also gave an update on immediate and long-term technical and engineering solutions being implemented by the Greater Amman Municipality to address rising water levels in these areas.These include cleaning and expanding drainage networks to accommodate larger volumes of water, inspecting automated pumps, ensuring the readiness of the internal drainage system, and studying side slopes to prevent the flow of dirt and rocks that could clog inlets.Shawarbeh asked all departments to expedite maintenance of stormwater drainage networks, complete technical solutions and address all issues identified during previous weather depressions, particularly in tunnels and vital areas.He also stressed engineering solutions that align with the effects of climate change and heavy rainfall over short periods.