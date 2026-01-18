3,000 Public Employees Received AI Training In 2025-Digital Economy Ministry

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, January 17 (Petra) –Ministry of Digital Economy and Entrepreneurship has concluded the third phase of its project to raise awareness and build capacity in artificial intelligence (AI) for government employees in 2025.According to a ministry statement issued Saturday, the project is a "key" national initiative to enhance Jordan's public sector "readiness and improve efficiency" of official employees to keep pace with rapid technological advancements, which would "positively" impact government performance and improve the quality of services provided to citizens.The project aims to enhance the public sector's preparedness level and raise efficiency of government employees to keep pace with rapid technological changes.The statement indicated that completion of the project's third phase, which aimed to train 3,000 public workers, contributed to raising the total number of beneficiaries to 9,000 by the end of 2025.Overall, this effort is part of a national plan that aims to raise awareness and build capacities of 15,000 government employees by the end of 2027.The activities focus on enhancing the practical grasp of artificial intelligence applications and establishing a culture of responsible use of modern technologies within government institutions, which would support administrative modernization and digital transformation.The project's third phase was implemented, in cooperation with Specto, a leading Jordanian company in the field of information and communication technologies, specializing in learning, capacity building, and quality assurance and operates in ten Arab countries.On its goals, the statement said this partnership aims to ensure quality of training content and transfer of specialized expertise, which would contribute to achieving the project's objectives and enhancing its outcomes.The ministry affirmed that completion of this phase represents a "significant" milestone in the national project and reflects its commitment to continuing investment in government human capital, which is the cornerstone of "successful" digital transformation and building a more efficient and future-ready public sector.