ACI's Exports Reach JD7.49B Up By 9.2% Last Year-Statistics

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, January 17 (Petra) – Exports of Amman Chamber of Industry (ACI) increased by 9.2% last year, a clear indication of the expansion of exports to non-traditional African, European, and non-Arab Asian markets.According to the ACI statistics, obtained by "Petra," the chamber's industrial exports reached JD 7.49 billion last year, compared to JD6.86 billion in 2024.All industrial sectors recorded export growth during the same period, with the exception of construction industries, which saw a slight decrease of 1%, while the food industries saw the largest increase at 17.5%.In 2025, four Arab and foreign countries accounted for more than half of the chamber's exports: India, the United States, Saudi Arabia, and Iraq, totaling JD4.140 billion, compared to JD4.119 billion in 2024.The chamber's exports to India went up by 20.3% last year, reaching JD1.211 billion, compared to JD1.007 billion in 2024.The chamber's exports to Saudi Arabia surged by 6.7%, reaching JD855 million last year, compared to JD801 million in 2024, while the ACI's exports to Iraq rose by 4.5% last year, reaching JD1.016 billion, compared to JD972 million in 2024.However, the chamber's exports to the United States declined by 9.1% last year, falling to JD1.217 billion, compared to JD1.339 billion in 2024. Yet, the US remained among the top Arab and foreign destinations for the chamber's industrial exports.The statistics also showed a "significant" increase in the chamber's industrial exports to Syria last year, rising by 268.8% to reach approximately JD270 million, compared to JD73 million in 2024.Based on the geographical distribution of the chamber's exports last year, Arab countries topped the list with JD3.554 billion, followed by non-Arab Asian nations at JD1.759 billion and North American countries at JD1.270 billion.The chamber's industrial exports to the European Union in 2025 reached approximately JD507 million, while exports to other European countries totaled JD242 million.Exports to African countries stood at JD40 million, to South American countries at JD66 million and to other countries at JD51 million.The chamber's exports last year were distributed across various sectors: Mining industries at JD1.699 billion, chemicals and cosmetics at JD1.420 billion and engineering, electrical, and IT at JD1.258 billion.Exports of the food, beverage, agricultural, and livestock sectors reached JD986 million, while pharmaceuticals and medical supplies totaled JD754 million, and leather and textiles reached JD527 million.The chambers' remaining exports were distributed across various sectors: Plastics and rubber industries stood at JD315 million, packaging, paper, cardboard, and office supplies at JD278 million, construction at JD132 million and finally, wood and furniture industries approximately at JD22 million.The Amman Chamber of Industry, established in 1962, currently brings 8,600 member industrial establishments under its umbrella, employing 159,000 workers, with a total capital of approximately JD5 billion.