Social Development Minister, Van Leer Foundation CEO Discuss Care Services Cooperation

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Jan. 17 (Petra) – Minister of Social Development Wafaa Bani Mustafa and the CEO of the Van Leer Foundation, Michael Feigelson, on Friday discussed ways to cooperate and partner in providing care services to target groups, particularly in the nursery sector.The discussions came on the sidelines of the minister's participation in the first Global Caregiver Forum, held in Madrid, Spain, in the presence of the Secretary-General of the National Council for Family Affairs, Dr. Mohammad Miqdadi.Talking at the meeting, Bani Mustafa noted importance of cooperation in joint social programs with Van Leer Foundation, as well as strengthening coordination frameworks and exchanging expertise.She added this vision also aims to develop "supportive" policies and programs in early childhood, which would empower parents and caregivers and enhancing nurturing environments for the children's holistic development.Bani Mustafa commended the organization's role in supporting evidence-based approaches and strengthening national, regional, and international partnerships, which would protect children's rights and achieve a "sustainable" social impact that serves shared priority issues.Bani Mustafa also addressed the importance of cooperation in developing and implementing comprehensive programs for children in their early years, supporting family counseling programs, and building the capacities of parents and caregivers.The minister noted this effort fosters a "supportive" environment for children's psychological and social development, as well as building the capacities of institutions and social workers, developing specialized training programs for those working in the social sector, and enhancing their skills in early intervention and social protection.For his part, Miqdadi expressed his appreciation and gratitude to the Van Leer Foundation for the partnership and its support for the Council's efforts in preparing the National Child Welfare Policy, which focuses on parental care and awareness.Upon the policy's approval, he said parental awareness programs will be implemented in community development centers in cooperation with the Ministry of Social Development.Feigelson referred to the programs implemented by the organization in the care field and its work with service providers and families, urging future cooperation on a number of joint initiatives.